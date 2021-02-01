nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 144,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,378. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,609. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

