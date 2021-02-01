nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LASR. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,378. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Insiders have sold 189,162 shares of company stock worth $6,300,609 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

