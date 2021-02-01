Node Runners (NDR) Price Hits $34.63 on Major Exchanges

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $753,921.61 and $26,020.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners token can currently be bought for approximately $34.63 or 0.00101484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037858 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

Node Runners Token Trading

Node Runners can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

