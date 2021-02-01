NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.28

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00852956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.60 or 0.04391498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019585 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

