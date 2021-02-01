Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Trading 7.2% Higher

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.89. 192,917,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 178,407,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Get Nokia alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 319,969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nokia by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,071 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Nokia by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.