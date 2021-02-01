Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $4.86 on Major Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00014480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00150243 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038446 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,912 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

