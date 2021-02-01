Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

