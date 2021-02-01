Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $275.00 at Argus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $236.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

