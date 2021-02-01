North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years.

NYSE NRT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.93. 39,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,926. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.28. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,101.43% and a net margin of 81.10%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

