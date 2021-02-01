Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Trading 42.5% Higher

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) traded up 42.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. 5,646,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 2,310,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$478.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.0202703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Milau sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,647.50.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

