Northern Star Acquisition (NYSE:STIC) Trading 7.6% Higher

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $13.80. 1,502,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 870,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

About Northern Star Acquisition (NYSE:STIC)

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription, and digital-media space.

