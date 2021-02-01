Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$53.00 at ATB Capital

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPI. CSFB raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.20.

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock traded up C$0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching C$47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$50.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.53.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8771542 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

