Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $69,345,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $32,867,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.77.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $286.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

