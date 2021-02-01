Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after acquiring an additional 469,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

