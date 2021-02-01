Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.41. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 18,564 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.80.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

