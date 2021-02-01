Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

