Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,910 shares during the period. Novavax makes up 3.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 56.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,799.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.69.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVAX stock traded up $52.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,316. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.