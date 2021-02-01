Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,910 shares during the period. Novavax makes up 3.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 56.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,799.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.69.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVAX stock traded up $52.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,316. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

