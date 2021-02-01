Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 21.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $223.00 to $334.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax traded as high as $276.00 and last traded at $268.30. Approximately 13,881,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 5,703,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.94.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.69.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average is $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

