NPCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,837.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. NPCoin has a market cap of $419,447.41 and approximately $1,837.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007612 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 242% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

