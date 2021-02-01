Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,647. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

