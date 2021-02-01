NuBits (USNBT) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $3,872.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 101.4% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001193 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 273.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00242161 BTC.

NuBits Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.