NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCNA. Truist began coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $17,233,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NuCana by 253.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). As a group, research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

