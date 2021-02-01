Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $517,130.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $517,130.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00864947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049937 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.59 or 0.04446823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

