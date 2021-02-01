Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Cap of $918,485.45

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $918,485.45 and approximately $688.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00151935 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00265840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038910 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

