NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and $38.51 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00149654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00266195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038518 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

