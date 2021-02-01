Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $36.38 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

