NuShares (NSR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 67.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $782.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010136 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,390,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,289,423 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

