Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is Lesa Sroufe & Co’s 8th Largest Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 3.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

