Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $10.80. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 502.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

