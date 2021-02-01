Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.1185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $99,071.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

