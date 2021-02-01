NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVSF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $0.86 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

