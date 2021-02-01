nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE NVT opened at $22.38 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

