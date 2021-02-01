NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4,578.9% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $9.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $528.78. 262,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,189. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $327.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

