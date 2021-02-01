NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 555.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,782,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

NXPI stock opened at $160.47 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

