NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

NXPI traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.14. 81,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.90.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 127,797 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

