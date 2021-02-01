NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading 6.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $168.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $172.44 and last traded at $171.53. 4,921,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,757,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In other news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 460,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

