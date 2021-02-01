nYFI Market Capitalization Achieves $421,346.10 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. nYFI has a market cap of $421,346.10 and approximately $97,664.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038033 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

