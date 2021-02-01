Nyzo Market Cap Tops $2.44 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $497,967.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00150627 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038817 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

