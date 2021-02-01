Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Up 5.5%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.08 and last traded at $54.72. 369,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 454,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. Truist upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $20,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,123,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

