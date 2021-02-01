Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.31

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 5924728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

