OAX Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00870090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.87 or 0.04333439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019836 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

