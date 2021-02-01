Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

