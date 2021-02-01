Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Up 9.5%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 10,961,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,988,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

