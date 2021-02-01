Ocean Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $239.38 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $239.38 million and approximately $41.62 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

