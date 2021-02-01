Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $43,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

