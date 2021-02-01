OctoFi (OCTO) Trading Up 45.9% Over Last 7 Days

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, OctoFi has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. One OctoFi token can now be bought for $68.00 or 0.00202330 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00149654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00266195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038518 BTC.

OctoFi Token Profile

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,252 tokens. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

