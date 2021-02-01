ODEM (ODE) Price Hits $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $1,134.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

