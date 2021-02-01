ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $11,800.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.44 or 1.00278618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00032647 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

