OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,170. The company has a market cap of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

