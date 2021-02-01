OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.89.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,650,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after buying an additional 155,394 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 212,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

